Gunshots fired in Trump's vicinity, his team says 'He is safe'

New Delhi: Former US President Donald Trump was reported safe following gunshots in his vicinity on Sunday afternoon in Florida, according to his campaign and the U.S. Secret Service.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m., is under investigation by the Secret Service. It remains unclear if the shots were directed at the former president, who is currently the Republican presidential nominee. "The former president is safe," the Secret Service confirmed.

Approximately two months ago, Trump survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear.

Trump had returned to Florida over the weekend after a West Coast trip, which included a Friday night rally in Las Vegas and a fundraiser in Utah.

A spokesperson from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office stated that no injuries were reported.

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had been briefed on the situation and would be kept informed as the investigation progresses. They expressed relief upon hearing that Trump was unharmed