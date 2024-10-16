Gurpatwant Singh Pannun admits connections with Trudeau

New Delhi: In a development that intertwines international politics with separatist movements, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a video admitting his connections with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Pannun can be heard on Canadian National Broadcaster CBC News talking about direct links with Trudeau since last three years, giving information against India.

BIG: India’s designated Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s confession on Canadian National Broadcaster @CBCNews on direct links with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since last three years, giving information against India on which Trudeau finally acted without evidence. pic.twitter.com/kIz4PZehDy — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 16, 2024

Pannun, declared a terrorist by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs in 2020 for his secessionist activities, heads Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and has been advocating for Khalistan from his base in the United States.

His activities have often stirred international diplomatic waters, especially between India, the U.S., and Canada.

Pannun’s admission of connection with Trudeau comes amidst already tense relations following Trudeau's earlier allegations in 2023 about potential Indian government involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

This situation was further complicated by U.S. claims of thwarting a plot to assassinate Pannun on American soil, allegedly linked to an Indian government official.

Trudeau's administration has been vocal about protecting the rights of peaceful protest and freedom of speech, which some interpret as tacit support for figures like Pannun.

India has consistently voiced its concerns over Canada being a safe haven for Khalistani separatists, accusing the Canadian government of being too lenient towards what India considers terrorist activities under the guise of free speech.

Pannun, through SFJ, has organised referendums and campaigns for Khalistan, often using international platforms to highlight his cause. His statements are typically charged with rhetoric against the Indian state.