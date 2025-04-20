Gurudwara vandalised in Canada's Vancouver

Ottawa: The Ross Street Gurudwara in Canada's Vancouver has been vandalised, the Khalsa Diwan Society said, blaming the vandalism on a small group of Sikh separatists advocating for Khalistan.

Sgt. Steve Addison, spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, said the police were looking into the graffiti with the word murdabad sprayed at the Gurudwara on Saturday.

“This act is part of an ongoing campaign by extremist forces that seem to instil fear and division within the Canadian Sikh community,” the society said in a statement.

“Their actions undermine the values of inclusivity, respect, and mutual support that are foundational to both Sikhism and to Canadian society,” the statement said, urging Canadians to stand strong in the face of extremism.

Addison said the police did not have a suspect, but more information would be released later.