Gurugram artist Sangeeta Singh launches ‘Reflective Memoirs’ in UK

London, Oct 21 (PTI) An award-winning Gurugram-based artist, Sangeeta Singh, on Monday launched her first solo exhibition in London to showcase themes of identity, migration and self-discovery.

‘Reflective Memoirs’ is made up of mixed-media paper works as well as acrylic and oil paintings on canvas to reflect various facets of Indian culture, such as hospitality, friendship and togetherness. It includes her ‘Tea Side Series’, which evolved from her participation in an art residency in Turkey and incorporates teacups as symbolic of warmth, bonding, love and togetherness.

“In India, chai, as it is universally referred to, is more than just a cup of tea to start the day, the thick sweet drink is an integral rhythm of life,” shares Singh.

“Everything, from a light gossip to intense political discussions happens over a cup of strong kadak masala chai. The fact is that chai is not just a beverage but it is woven into the fabric of this nation and now also woven in my work,” she said.

The exhibition is curated by Jitender Jain, Founder-Director of Gallery Sree Arts in Gurugram, and will run until October 25 at the Nehru Centre – the cultural wing of the High Commission of India in London.

“It is my first visit to the city and I am thrilled to bring Indian art and culture to London audiences. The theme of my work and the bright colours, the elements used, the flora and fauna, all have a strong connection with my upbringing in India and the works truly reflect that,” said the artist.

Born in 1968, Sangeeta Singh studied science before changing course to pursue her passion for painting and going on to train at the Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi as a protégé of eminent artist Rameshwar Broota. She is a winner of the Raja Ravi Varma Chitrakaar Award, among other accolades, having held several solo shows worldwide.

“My work encompasses themes such as migration, movement and solitude, experiences which I have closely encountered. I have tried to weave my stories in, which I hope would appeal to London audiences,” added Singh. PTI AK SCY SCY