Guyana, Dominica confer top awards on PM Modi

Georgetown (Guyana), Nov 21 (PTI) Guyana and Dominica have conferred their top awards on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and his exceptional contributions to the global community and efforts in strengthening bilateral ties with the two Caribbean nations.

The prime minister, who is in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit, was conferred ‘The Order of Excellence’ by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday.

"Sincerely thank President Dr Irfaan Ali, for conferring upon me Guyana's highest honour, 'The Order of Excellence.' This is a recognition of the 140 crore people of India," he said in a post on X.

"This is living proof of your deep commitment towards our relations which will continue to inspire us to move forward in every field," he said while accepting the award.

Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India and the deep-rooted historical ties between the people of the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

He also emphasised that his State visit is a testament to India's continued commitment towards deepening India-Guyana friendship.

"Another feather in the cap for India! President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 @presidentaligy of Guyana conferred PM @narendramodi with the highest national award of Guyana ‘The Order of Excellence’, for his exceptional service to the global community, statesmanship and contribution in deepening India-Guyana ties," the MEA said in a post on X.

Modi is the fourth foreign leader to be conferred with the highest National award of Guyana, according to the ministry.

Before this, the prime minister was conferred the "Dominica Award of Honour" by President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit here.

"Honoured to be conferred with highest national award by Dominica. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India," Modi said in a post on X.

"This honour is dedicated to my sisters and brothers of India. It is also indicative of the unbreakable bond between our nations," he said in a separate post.

"The award is a recognition of PM’s statesmanship and contribution to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his commitment to strengthening India-Dominica ties," the MEA said in a post.

Replying to an X post by Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Modi said, "Your kind words have touched me, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. With deep humility and gratitude, I accept the ‘Dominica Award of Honour'." "You spoke about the support during COVID-19. It fills my heart with joy to see how our solidarity during COVID-19 strengthened bonds across borders and continents. We will keep working closely with Dominica in the times to come," he added.

"In 2021, during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, your generous provision of 70,000 AstraZeneca vaccines became a lifeline for Dominica," Prime Minister Skerrit said in his post on X.

He said the accolade was more than a symbol: "It is a tribute to your enduring legacy of leadership, your commitment to humanity, and the indelible mark you have left on nations, including ours, far beyond your shores." Skerrit asserted that it "transcended a donation; it was a powerful reminder that true leadership knows no borders". "This singular act of solidarity echoed the essence of global partnership and South-South collaboration," he said.

"This honour also reflects the shared values that unite Dominica and India — our unwavering dedication to democracy, resilience in the face of adversity, and belief in the power of unity. Today, we recognise that your inspiration extends far beyond the oceans that separate us. Like Dominica, the world owes you a debt of gratitude for your tireless efforts to uplift humanity," he said.

Barbados will also confer its top award on Prime Minister Modi, bringing his tally of international honours to 19.

Dominica announced its top award to Modi a few days ago.

According to a statement released by Skerrit's office on the award's announcement, it also recognises India's support for Dominica in healthcare, education and information technology under Modi's leadership and his role in promoting climate resilience-building initiatives and sustainable development on a global level.

The statement quoted Prime Minister Skerrit as saying that the award is an expression of Dominica's gratitude for Modi's solidarity with Dominica and the wider region.

In accepting the offer of the award, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of collaboration in tackling global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts and affirmed India's commitment to working alongside Dominica and the Caribbean in addressing these issues, the statement underlined. PTI GRS GRS GRS