Guyana's leadership expresses 'unwavering' support for India's fight against terrorism

Georgetown (Guyana), May 26 (PTI) Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister Mark Phillips have reiterated their country's "unwavering support" to India‘s fight against terrorism, as an all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor briefed them on India‘s position on the issue.

The Indian delegation arrived here on Sunday morning.

It called on Jagdeo and "elaborated on India's position on Pahalgam, #OperationSindoor and the Indus Water Treaty, underlining India‘s resolute policy of #ZeroToleranceForTerrorism," the High Commission of India in Georgetown posted on X.

"Hon'ble VP reiterated Guyana‘s unwavering support to India‘s fight against terrorism," it said.

Tharoor in a post on X said the delegation had an "excellent meeting" with Jagdeo in the presidential palace.

"In addition to his expression of strong sympathy and understanding for India’s concerns in the wake of recent events, our conversation also spanned a range of topics relating to Guyana’s record-breaking 30% annual economic growth and development plans following the discovery of oil and gas," he said.

"A large number of opportunities for Indian companies were mentioned, in sectors ranging from agriculture to Telecoms, banking and highway development. Guyana is also experiencing labour shortages and would welcome Indian labour as well," Tharoor said.

Prime Minister Phillips hosted the Indian all-party delegation in Berbice on the eve of Guyana’s 59th Independence Day.

"The discussion covered a wide range of issues pertaining to India-Guyana cooperation. The Indian delegation briefed Hon'ble PM regarding #OperationSindoor and India‘s #ZeroToleranceForTerrorism. Hon'ble PM reiterated Guyana‘s support and understanding for India's measures towards combating cross-border terrorism," it said.

In an X post, Tharoor said it was a "pleasure exchanging thoughts" with the prime minister over "a relaxed dinner".

"His wife had spent six weeks in India training in entrepreneurship and NGO management in Ahmedabad. They were accompanied by seven Cabinet Ministers, from Finance to Agriculture, so the discussions were both substantive and convivial," he said.

Another delegation member, BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita took to X and said, "Delighted to attend #Guyana’s 59th Independence Day celebration, marked by midnight flag hoisting on 25th May. Honoured to represent India as part of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation & witness the deep-rooted India–Guyana friendship grow stronger." PTI NSA GRS GRS GRS