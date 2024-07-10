Haley releases delegates to Trump

Washington, Jul 10 (PTI) Indian American Republican leader Nikki Haley on Tuesday released the several dozen delegates she had won during the party's presidential primaries early this year for the presumptive nominee, Donald Trump.

The move by Haley comes ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin wherein Trump would formally be nominated as the party's presidential candidate for the November 5 general election.

"The nominating convention is a time for Republican unity. Joe Biden is not competent to serve a second term and Kamala Harris would be a disaster for America. We need a president who will hold our enemies to account, secure our border, cut our debt and get our economy back on track. I encourage my delegates to support Donald Trump next week in Milwaukee," Haley said in a statement.

Haley had won 97 delegates, as against Biden's 2,265. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to win the GOP's presidential nomination. She had suspended her campaign in March.

The former US ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor is not attending the RNC.

"She was not invited and she is fine with that. Trump deserves the convention he wants. She has made it clear she is voting for him and wishes him the best," Haley's spokesperson Chaney Denton said. PTI LKJ RC