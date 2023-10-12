Hamas attack on Israel 'deadliest day' for Jews since the Holocaust: Joe Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden has condemned the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel as the "deadliest day" for Jews since the Holocaust, saying it has brought back painful memories of millennia of anti-Semitism and genocide against them.

Advertisment

Biden added that the US continues to monitor the situation in Israel very closely.

Israel witnessed a multifront attack - by air, land and sea - by the Hamas militant group, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, in its southern parts on October 7.

"We continue to monitor the situation in Israel very closely, and the vice president and I and the bulk of my security team spoke with the (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, again this morning,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday.

Advertisment

"This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by millennia of anti-Semitism and genocide against the Jewish people,” he said. Over 1,200 people have been killed in Hamas' surprise attack on Israel, which has countered it with airstrikes in Gaza killing around 1,100 people.

Biden also stopped by a roundtable with Jewish community leaders and reaffirmed his unwavering support for Israel over the terrorist attacks.

"The attack was a campaign of pure cruelty ... not just hate, pure cruelty against the Jewish people. And I would argue it is the deadliest day for the Jews since the Holocaust. One of the worst chapters in human history,” Biden said.

Advertisment

"I mean silence is complicity. It really is. And I want you to know, I think you've already figured it out, I refuse to be silent, and I know you refuse to be silent as well,” he told Jewish leaders gathered at the White House.

"It has been hard to find that light during the darkness of these past few days, when terrorist groups like Hamas brought not only terror but sheer evil to the world, the evil that echoes the worst, and matches, in some cases, exceeds, the worst atrocities of ISIS. More than 1,000 civilians (have been) slaughtered in Israel.” Holocaust refers to the systematic state-sponsored killing of six million Jews and millions of others by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II.

Biden said he has been speaking with a number of Israeli leaders, a number of leaders around the world, and leaders in the region as well. “Among those who have been victimised by this evil and have been killed, are at least 22 American citizens. This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty, not just hate, but pure cruelty against the Jewish people,” he said.

Advertisment

The president told the Jewish community leaders that America is not and can't be silent. “We not only reject terrorism, but it goes beyond that. It goes beyond rejecting terrorism. You know, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu for I don't know how many times, but again this morning,” he said.

The US is extending additional military assistance to the Israeli Defence Force, including ammunition, and interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome. It has also moved a US carrier fleet to the eastern Mediterranean and sending more fighter jets in the volatile region.

"We want to make it really clear. We're working on every aspect of the hostage crisis in Israel, including deploying experts to advise and assist with recovery efforts,” he said.

Advertisment

Biden also slammed “the downplaying of Hamas' atrocities and blaming Israel,” terming it as “unconscionable." "I have asked members of my team, including Homeland Security Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas and Attorney General (Merrick) Garland to work intensively with our Jewish community partners, so many of you here, to set up security around Jewish life in America, and identify, prevent and disrupt emerging threats that occur,” he said.

The US is also going to continue to condemn and combat anti-Semitism at every single turn. “The past few days have been a solemn reminder that hate never goes away,” he said.

"Israel is doing everything in its power to pull the country together, stay on the same page and the US is going to do everything in its power to make sure they succeed and God willing, to bring home those Americans who are in harm's way," Biden said.

Beyond the 22 US citizens known to have been killed, the State Department said at least 17 more Americans remain unaccounted for in the Israel-Palestine conflict that has already claimed more than 2,200 lives on both sides while a handful of other US citizens are among the estimated 150 hostages captured by Hamas militants.