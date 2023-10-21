Hamas releases two American hostages, mother and daughter safely return

New Delhi: Hamas terror outfit has released two American hostages, Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie Raanan. Their release comes nearly two weeks after Hamas launched a deadly attack in Israel, during which they abducted around 200 people.

The mother, a 59-year-old resident of Evanston, Illinois, and her daughter, a recent high school graduate, are both US citizens and had been visiting relatives in Nahal Oz, a farming community in southern Israel when they were taken hostage on October 7. The hostages released on Friday were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Hamas handed over the hostages at the border with Gaza, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, confirmed that they are now in the care of the IDF.

The release of the Raanans is a result of negotiations between Qatar and Hamas, with the hostages being released on humanitarian grounds, primarily due to the mother's poor health. Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida stated that this release is meant to refute claims made by the US administration and to demonstrate their commitment to humanitarian actions.

Qatar also confirmed the release and expressed its intention to continue dialogue with Israel and Hamas to secure the release of all civilian hostages from various nationalities.

US President Joe Biden expressed his joy at the imminent reunion of the Raanan family and thanked the Qatari government for its mediation efforts. The President reiterated the US government's commitment to working tirelessly to free American citizens held by Hamas.

.@POTUS spoke this evening with the two American citizens who had been held hostage by Hamas. We are so grateful that they are safe.

This development represents a significant step in the ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages, and it is hoped that more such releases will follow. Hamas had abducted the Raanans during a deadly raid in which over 1,400 people, including civilians and soldiers, lost their lives, marking one of the deadliest attacks in Israel's history.

In response, Israel initiated a blockade on Gaza and launched airstrikes, resulting in a humanitarian crisis and significant casualties. The release of the Raanans is a positive development, offering hope for the safe return of other hostages and a potential reduction in tensions in the region.