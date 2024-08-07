Harris and Walz officially certified as Democratic Party's nominees for President and Vice President

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have officially been certified the Democratic Party's nominees for President and Vice President respectively, the ruling party announced on Tuesday.

Harris and Tim Walz officially accepted the nominations Tuesday, following the close of delegate voting on Monday, August 5th, and the official certification of the roll call by Convention Secretary Jason Rae.

Convention Chair Minyon Moore then certified Walz as Harris' running mate.

"It is my great honor and privilege to congratulate the Democratic Party's official nominees for President and Vice President, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

"A Harris-Walz ticket represents the future of the Democratic Party and our country. Their vision to lower costs for working families, ensure reproductive freedom for every American, and stand up for our democracy will guide us as a Party as we mobilize supporters to get out the vote this November," he said.

"The momentum and unity of our party is unprecedented, with 99% of all delegates in our roll call casting their vote to turn Vice President Harris into President Harris this November," Harrison said.

Minyon Moore said the Democratic Party has now officially certified Harris and Walz as their nominees for President and Vice President of the United States.

"Throughout this process, thousands of delegates made their voices and the voices of their communities heard, and their diligence and dedication has ensured that every voter has the opportunity to vote for our Democratic nominees this November," he said.

"Now the eyes of the world turn to Chicago, where our delegates will celebrate this historic ticket with a ceremonial roll call and tell the story of Vice President Harris, Governor Walz, and the Democratic Party as we prepare to defeat Donald Trump once again," Moore said.

Meanwhile, a new poll from NPR/PBS News/Marist National Poll showed that Harris edges former President Donald Trump by three percentage points in a head-to-head matchup among registered voters, including those who are undecided yet leaning toward a candidate.

This marks a four-point shift from late last month when Trump was +1 percentage point against Harris just after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

Harris has made inroads among independents, Black voters, white voters with a college degree, women, and voters 35 years of age or older. Harris maintains her edge in the multi-candidate field, which includes Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jill Stein, Cornel West, and Chase Oliver.