Harris campaign raises USD100 million from 1 1 million people

Washington, Jul 24 (PTI) Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party, has raised an unprecedented USD100 million from more than 1.1 million people for her presidential campaign, reflecting the groundswell of support in her favour.

“Team Harris raised more than USD100 million between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening, now boasting more than 1.1 million unique donors since Sunday, with 62 per cent of them being first-time donors. This haul reflects money raised across the campaign, Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees,” the Harris Campaign said Tuesday afternoon.

“On top of that, Team Harris raised USD81 million in its first 24 hours, adding to the existing near quarter-of-a-billion dollar war chest already amassed this election cycle. With this historic haul, Harris for President saw the highest 24-hour raise of any candidate in history with over 888,000 grassroots donors making donations,” it said.

“There is a groundswell behind Kamala Harris, and convicted felon Donald Trump knows his divisive, unpopular agenda can’t stand up to the vice president’s record and vision for the American people,” the campaign said, according to which more than 30,000 new volunteers have signed up for the campaign. PTI LKJ AS AS