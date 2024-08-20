Harris 'inspiring a new generation', says First Lady Dr Jill Biden

Chicago: With Vice President Kamala Harris officially nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate, First Lady Jill Biden has exuded confidence that she will shatter the ultimate glass ceiling by becoming the first woman of colour to win the US presidency in the November 5 general election.

“You are inspiring a new generation. We are all a part of something bigger than ourselves. And we are stronger than we know the future of our country is in the hands of those in this room, and all of you want to get home. It's going to take all of us,” Dr Biden said in her address to the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

The First Lady said President Joe Biden knows that America's strength doesn't come from intimidation or holding. It comes from small acts of kindness that heal deep wounds, from service to the communities that "make us who we are, from one of the countries that shine with promise and renewal".

And Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, knows that too, she said.

Dr Biden recalled how weeks ago, she saw her husband dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek reelection and endorse Vice President Harris.

"Our son, Beau, first worked with Kamala when he was attorney general of Delaware. He told me at the dinner table one night: 'Mom, she’s special. Someone to keep your eye on.' And he was right. Joe and I know Kamala. We have seen her courage, her determination, and her leadership up close," she said.

She expressed optimism that both Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz will win and both of them "are inspiring a new generation".

"We are all a part of something bigger than ourselves, and we are stronger than we know. The future of our country is in the hands of those in this room, and all of you watching at home. It’s going to take all of us. And we can’t afford to lose. With faith in each other, hope for a brighter future, and love for our country, we will fight — and we will win, together," Dr Biden said.

Meanwhile, Gary Peters, Senator of Michigan, said the people of Michigan believe what Harris believes.

"We have to build an economy that strengthens the middle class, drives wages up and costs down, and helps families not just get ahead. And when unions succeed, all workers win,” he said.

In a video played at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), former Make America Great Again (MAGA) pundit Rich Logis put country over party to speak to his fellow Republicans across the country about why he is supporting Harris.

"This is my message to all the Republicans and Independents who are watching – people like me, who voted for and believed in Trump. I made a grave mistake, but it's never too late to change your mind. You don't need to agree with everything you hear tonight to do what is right. We need to be able to trust our leaders. That's why I'm all in for Kamala Harris," he said.

In the November 5 presidential election, Harris will challenge her Republican Party rival and former president Donald Trump.