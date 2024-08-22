Kamala Harris received support from top Democratic leaders in her bid to White House

Chicago: Kamala Harris has received unprecedented support from three top leaders of the party -- former president Bill Clinton, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- in her bid to break the last glass ceiling of the United States.

All three leaders, who have nationwide appeal, in prime-time speeches on Wednesday described Harris as the best individual who can lead the country right now.

Clinton said Harris is the only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament and the will.

"And yes - the sheer joy - to do that on good and bad days. To be our voice,” said Clinton in his address to the Democratic National Convention here.

Harris, 59, is scheduled to formally accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination on Thursday to take on Republican rival Donald Trump, 78, in the November 5 election.

If elected, Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, would break one of the highest glass ceilings left for women in the United States -- that of occupying the country's top office.

Last month, President Biden selflessly passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is "ready, willing, and able to fight for the people,” Jeffries said.

"Kamala Harris is a courageous leader, a compassionate leader, and a commonsense leader who will deliver real results for everyday Americans. Kamala Harris is fighting for our freedom. Kamala Harris is fighting for our families. Kamala Harris is fighting for our future. Together, let's make Kamala Harris the 47th president of the United States of America," Jeffries said.

The House Minority Leader said nothing can stop Kamala Harris from becoming the 47th President of the United States of America.

Pelosi said she has known Harris for decades. "Personally, I know her as a person of deep faith, reflected in her community, care, and service,” she said.

"Officially, she is a leader of strength, with wisdom and eloquence on policy - most recently, fighting for women's right to choose. Politically, she is astute and strategic in winning difficult elections-quickly securing the nomination with dignity and grace and choosing Tim Walz as our vice president," Pelosi said.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said that Kamala Harris has spent her entire career making progress.