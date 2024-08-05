I'm taking all responsibility, interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced here on Monday.

"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address amid reports that Hasina has left the country. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India.

The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order.

As protests spiralled across the country, he said he had asked both Army and police not to fire any shots.

More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days. The country has been witnessing fierce demonstrations over the controversial quota system that reserves 30 per cent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.

Zaman also urged restraint and asked protesters to end the violence.