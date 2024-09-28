Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world: IDF on X

New Delhi: In a dramatic escalation of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have made a bold statement on the social media platform X, declaring that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, "will no longer be able to terrorize the world."

Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 28, 2024

This statement comes in the wake of significant military actions by Israel in Lebanon, targeting what they described as Hezbollah's central headquarters located in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has led the Lebanese militant group for the past three decades, transforming it into one of the most powerful paramilitary groups in the Middle East.

Israeli airstrikes Friday afternoon knocked out six buildings in Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik, the largest strike in the Lebanese capital in nearly a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said the strike, which killed and wounded dozens of people, hit the headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut. Three major Israeli TV channels said Nasrallah was the target of the strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, which has not been officially confirmed by Israel. Hezbollah officials did not comment.