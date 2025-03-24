HC in Pakistan restores jailed former PM Imran Khan's bi-weekly meetings with visitors

Islamabad, Mar 24 (PTI) A high court here in Pakistan on Monday restored bi-weekly meetings of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan with his visitors.

The three-member Islamabad High Court bench, which heard at least 26 petitions related to the visitation rights and jail conditions of Khan, 72, ordered authorities to arrange Khan's two meetings on two different days of the week but stopped the visitors from making political statements.

Khan’s counsel, Zaheer Abbas, said it was agreed that Khan would be allowed two days of meetings a week -- Tuesday with his family and lawyers, and Thursday with friends.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Barrister Salman Akram Raja said Thursday's meeting was not being held.

Advocate Naveed Malik, representing the Adiala Jail authorities, where Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023, said the meetings were held twice a week until December. However, the situation changed after the PTI founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were convicted in a corruption case in January.

Malik also informed the court the two meetings were held on Tuesday instead of two days for security reasons.

He also pointed out that those who meet Khan make political statements outside the jail in violation of the rules.

According to the ruling, only those approved by PTI coordinator Salman Akram Raja were permitted to meet Khan.

The court also ordered visitors to sign an undertaking ensuring they would not make public statements after meetings.

The court about arranging a meeting between Khan and his children ordered an application to the trial court.

Khan has been facing dozens of cases after his removal from power through a no-confidence vote in 2022.