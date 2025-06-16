Health trust in UK pays tribute to Indian doctor killed with family in Ahmedabad plane crash

London, Jun 16 (PTI) A National Health Service (NHS) hospital trust in eastern England where an Indian doctor was employed has paid tributes to the “exceptional” medic who died with four members of his family in last week’s plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Dr Prateek Joshi, a Consultant Radiologist at Royal Derby Hospital and Queen's Hospital Burton under the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust (UHDB), was travelling with his pathologist wife Dr Komi Vyas and their daughter Miraya, 8, and five-year-old twin sons Pradyut and Nakul. The family was relocating to the UK to begin a new chapter in their life.

"It is hard to accept that a man with such a passion for life, and his beautiful young family, have been taken in this way,” said Dr Rajeev Singh, Consultant Radiologist and Clinical Director for Imaging at UHDB, who knew the family well.

"Prateek was full of joy, he was a wonderful man, friend, husband and father, and an exceptional radiologist who was highly respected in his field. He approached everything with a smile, radiated positivity and had a great sense of humour,” he said.

The colleague and friend recalled that Prateek had moved to Derby from India back in 2021 and often entertained colleagues with stories about his passions outside of work, including a “newly discovered love of fish and chips and enthusiasm for walking in the Peak District”.

"He touched the lives of so many people, both through his clinical work and as a colleague and friend to many,” added Singh.

The NHS trust said in a statement over the weekend that its thoughts were with Dr Joshi's family, friends and colleagues, and everyone who has been impacted by the tragedy that continues to resonate across the world and within local communities around the UK. UHDB Chief Executive Stephen Posey said: "We are profoundly and deeply saddened at the loss of our dedicated and talented colleague, Dr Prateek Joshi and his family.

"Prateek was not only an excellent doctor for whom nothing was too much trouble, but also a warm, smiling and kind man who was a hugely liked and valued member of the team. We are privileged that Prateek chose to give his skills, talent and knowledge to the NHS, and he will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him." On Saturday, the Derby Hindu Temple held prayers in memory of the Joshi family and other victims of the tragedy, the death toll of which has risen to 270. It marked one among a series of prayers and vigils being organised across the UK in memory of the crash victims, which included 53 British nationals, of which there was sole survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.