Hearing for indictment of jailed former PM Khan, his wife adjourned

Lahore, Oct 5 (PTI) The hearing of the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was postponed without proceedings on Saturday.

The Toshakhana two case was scheduled to be heard by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while the 190 million pound reference was scheduled for a hearing by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, Dunya News reported.

The Toshakhana two case and the 190 million pound reference against Khan, 72, and Bushra, 50, were adjourned due to road closures.

The next hearings are set for October 7 for the Toshakhana case and October 8 for the 190 million pound reference.

The court earlier this week deferred the indictment proceedings in the Toshakhana Case 2 against cricketer-turned-politician Khan and his wife. PTI PY PY PY