Heathrow says it is safely able to begin some flights later Friday

London, Mar 21 (PTI) Heathrow Airport has said it is “safely able to begin some flights later today” after being forced to close on Friday.

The airport announced early on Friday it would be closed until 11.59 pm because of a fire at a nearby electrical substation. Around 200,000 passengers have been affected by the closure.

Online flight tracking service Flightradar24 said more than 1,350 flights were scheduled to take off or land at Heathrow on Friday. Heathrow has also apologised for the inconvenience caused by the power outage.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Our teams have worked tirelessly since the incident to ensure a speedy recovery. We’re pleased to say we’re now safely able to begin some flights later today.

“Our first flights will be repatriation flights and relocating aircraft. Please do not travel to the airport unless your airline has advised you to do so.

“We will now work with the airlines on repatriating the passengers who were diverted to other airports in Europe. We hope to run a full operation tomorrow and will provide further information shortly.

“Our priority remains the safety of our passengers and those working at the airport. As the busiest airport in Europe, Heathrow uses as much energy as a small city, therefore getting back to a full and safe operation takes time. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this incident.” PTI HSR GSP GSP