Hebrew University cancels studies for coming week, Indian students safe

Jerusalem, Feb 28 (PTI) Amid escalating tensions after Israel and the US launched joint strikes on Iran and frequent siren alerts, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has cancelled all study related activities for a week.

There are about 170-180 Indian students at Hebrew University, mostly researchers. Some of them told PTI that they are all safe and staying close to the protective shelter.

"Due to the security situation, all exams, assignments, and coursework scheduled for this week (Sunday–Friday, March 1–6) are cancelled," the university communicated to the students on Saturday.

"The university is conducting ongoing assessments and will update the university community on any developments in accordance with the directives of the Home Front Command," it said.

"Anyone in need of support from the psychological services is invited to email the dedicated hotline at: psyserv@mail.huji.ac.il. The hotline operates Sunday–Friday between 08:20 and 18:30," the students were told.

They were also advised to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

Sirens sounded several times in Jerusalem when people needed to enter shelters.