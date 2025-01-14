Hegseth vows to review India ties, deals, provide recommendations if confirmed as US Def Secy

Washington, Jan 14 (PTI) Observing that the India-US defence relationship has "considerably" strengthened over the past decade, Defence Secretary nominee Peter Hegseth on Tuesday told a Congressional committee that if confirmed to the post, he would review current relationship and agreements with India.

Hegseth made the remarks in responses submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee at his confirmation hearing.

“It is my understanding that over the past decade, the Major Defence Partnership between India and the United States has strengthened considerably with increasingly robust joint military exercises, defence sales, and strategic dialogue,” Hegseth told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“If confirmed, in coordination with the State and Commerce Departments, I would review our current relationship and agreements and then provide the Defence Department’s recommendations to the President,” Hegseth said in response to a written question submitted by the Senate Armed Services Committee ahead of his confirmation hearing.

Responding to a question, he said the US needs to accelerate efforts to strengthen its force posture and increase operational capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, given China’s historic and rapid military buildup and the urgent need to reestablish deterrence.

“If confirmed, I will review our posture in the Indo-Pacific and identify ways to prioritise such efforts,” he said.

“...I will work closely with Congress to ensure there is sufficient funding for strengthening our posture and reestablishing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific," Hegseth said in response to another question, adding that he will work with the "Undersecretary of Defence for Comptroller and other relevant stakeholders to determine whether the Pacific Deterrence Initiative is sufficient to achieve our military goals in the Indo-Pacific." PTI LKJ GRS GRS