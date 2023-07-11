Helicopter with six on board missing near Mount Everest in Nepal

Kathmandu: A Manang Air helicopter with six people aboard went missing near Mount Everest in Nepal on Tuesday, aviation authorities said.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport General Manager Pratap Babu Tiwari, the chopper, with call sign 9N-AMV, went contactless 15 minutes into the flight.

The chopper had taken off from Surki in Solukhumbu for the capital Kathmandu at 9:45 am, the Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul as saying.

According to initial reports, the helicopter was carrying a total of six individuals. It was piloted by Senior Captain Chet Gurung, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted a source as saying.