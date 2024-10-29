Hezbollah names Naim Qassem to replace its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah

New Delhi: Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group says it has chosen Naim Qassem to replace its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike last month.

Qassem, a longtime deputy to Nasrallah, has served as the militant group’s acting leader since Nasrallah’s death. His appointment to replace Nasrallah was announced on Tuesday.

A new update on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict:

An Israeli strike on a five-story building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in the northern Gaza Strip killed at least 34 people early Tuesday, more than half of them women and children, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

The ministry’s emergency service said another 20 people were wounded in the strike in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, near the Israeli border.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has been waging a large-scale operation in northern Gaza for more than three weeks, targeting what it says are pockets of Hamas militants who have regrouped there.

(AP)