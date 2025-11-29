High Commission helps stranded Indian tourists in Sri Lanka after disruptions due to cyclone

Colombo, Nov 29 (PTI) As Sri Lanka battled the aftermath of a powerful cyclone, a top Indian diplomat met stranded compatriots at the Colombo airport, provided food and water, and conveyed that New Delhi will facilitate their swift travel back home.

Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency throughout the island nation after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread devastation as it left a trail of destruction and damage to infrastructure.

In the latest update issued by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) here at 7 pm (local time) Saturday, the death toll stood at 153 with 191 missing since Thursday.

In wake of Cyclone Ditwah, Sri Lanka is experiencing widespread flooding, landslides and severe service disruptions, including flight cancellations. The island nation is a popular tourist destination for Indians.

“Acting High Commissioner @DrSatyanjal met stranded Indian passengers at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo. Acting HC assured them of all possible assistance. He conveyed that the Govt of India will facilitate their swift travel back to India,” the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

The post on X shared photos that showed Acting High Commissioner Dr Satyanjal Pandey meeting distressed passengers.

The High Commission also provided a link in a separate post for all Indian passengers stranded in Sri Lanka to register their details.

“Indian passengers can also register themselves at the Emergency Help Desk at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo,” it said.

Any distressed Indian citizen at the airports or any part of Sri Lanka in need of assistance may reach out to the emergency No +94 773727832. (For WhatsApp also), the High Commission said.

Earlier in the day, the High Commission said: “In the wake of severe air traffic disruptions, Indian passengers facing difficulties are being provided food, water and other assistance” to those in need.

New Delhi is not just taking care of its nationals but also was the first responder to the distressed neighbour.

Under its Operation Sagar Bandhu, India on Saturday sent around 21 tonnes of relief materials in two military transport aircraft, a day after delivering the first tranche of over six tonnes of essential supplies.

India also sent two urban search and rescue teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force personnel even as two Chetak helicopters on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joined the rescue efforts.

A total of around 27 tonnes of relief materials delivered by air and sea and more is on the way, he said on social media. PTI NPK NPK NPK