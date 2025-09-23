High-level meeting reviews law and order situation in northwest Pak after deadly blast

Peshawar, Sep 23 (PTI) A high-level meeting Tuesday reviewed the law and order situation in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of the killing of 24 people, including 10 civilians, in an explosion at a compound owned by the Pakistani Taliban in the province.

Ten civilians and 14 militants were killed when explosive materials stored at the compound exploded on Monday in Tirah Valley’s Matur Dara area in Khyber district of the province, bordering Afghanistan.

The meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and announced financial assistance of Pak Rs 10 million each for the families of 10 civilians who died in the blast, sources said.

There was no compensation for the 14 militants killed in the same explosion, they added.

The meeting was attended by MNA Iqbal Afridi, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Muhammad Abid Majeed, Commissioner Peshawar, and other relevant officials.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's provincial branch and residents claimed that the "jet bombing" in the Tirah Valley caused the explosion. However, the local administration denied the claims about aerial strikes on the compound, saying the explosives used in bomb making exploded.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said the loss of civilian lives in such incidents was both tragic and condemnable, stressing that civilian casualties as a result of action against terrorists were unacceptable. “There must be no collateral damage during operations against terrorists,” he said.

"Terrorism has persisted for decades, and our security forces have consistently carried out operations against militants. However, our clear stance is that civilian casualties are in no way acceptable. The only sustainable solution to all issues lies in dialogue," said Gandapur.

The participants held detailed discussions on measures to prevent such incidents in the future. It was decided that a grand jirga comprising elected representatives of the area, political leaders, and local elders would soon meet with senior military officials to finalise a joint strategy for ensuring peace in the region. The meeting agreed to implement a comprehensive plan in Tirah to restore law and order. Emphasis was also laid on winning the confidence of the local population as an essential step toward lasting peace.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over civilian casualties in the Tirah Valley and called for "an immediate and impartial inquiry into the incident and hold to account those responsible."