High-value target among 12 terrorists killed by Pak army in KP, Balochistan

Peshawar, Nov 14 (PTI) Security forces in Pakistan killed 12 terrorists, including a "high-value target", in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, the military announced on Wednesday.

In the first operation, conducted on November 12-13 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Miranshah district, the forces killed eight terrorists after engaging with a group of militants in the North Waziristan region. Six other terrorists were also injured in the operation, it said.

A second operation took place at Balgatar in Balochistan's Kech district where security forces targeted a reported terrorist hideout, according to the Pakistan military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

After an intense firefight, four terrorists were killed, including a "high-value target" Sana alias Baru, who is known to be a notorious terrorist ring leader.

Baru was a key recruitment agent for the Majeed Brigade in Kech and was particularly involved in the recruitment of suicide bombers. He had been on the most-wanted list of law enforcement agencies, the military said.

Pakistan's security forces "remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan", the media release said.

The ISPR said a sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any other "khariji" (terrorist) in the area.

In July, the government, through an official notification, designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as 'Fitna al Khawarij', while mandating all institutions to use the term "khariji" (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

The military also reaffirmed Pakistan's determination to eradicate terrorism, as security forces continue to face increasing attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, particularly since the TTP broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

In recent weeks, multiple engagements have resulted in the deaths of dozens of terrorists. On November 10, security forces killed 10 terrorists and injured eight others during three different encounters in North Waziristan. Earlier, on November 7, five terrorists were killed during a clash in South Waziristan, where four soldiers also lost their lives.

On November 4, the forces eliminated seven terrorists in separate operations -- one killed in Balochistan and the other six during two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Likewise, on November 2, four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan region. PTI AYZ RPA RPA