Hindu-Americans in US launch Bangladesh anti Hindu violence awareness campaign

San Francisco, Dec 26 (PTI) Outraged at the continuing anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, Hindu Americans in the Silicon Valley have launched a massive awareness "Ask Yunus Why" campaign that includes expensive billboards and large hoardings in this part of California.

The first billboard of the campaign by the United Hindu Council was unveiled at a prominent location on 880-N and Market Street in Oakland before Christmas.

Over the next three months, digital billboards at six key locations across the Bay Area, including high-traffic zones and major bridges, will display messages designed to raise awareness and spark conversations around this critical issue, a media release said.

“The harm and violence being perpetrated on the Hindu minority and other minorities in Bangladesh under the governance of Mohammad Yunus is highly regrettable. He and his government should be inclusive of all Bangladeshis and stop oppressing the minorities based on their religion,” the council said in a statement.

On behalf of the Hindu-Americans in the Bay Area, the council called upon the local, state and national leadership in the US to urge the ruling govt in Bangladesh to protect human rights.

The campaign also includes a dedicated website for additional resources and information – www.AskYunusWhy.com, encouraging people to visit and learn more after seeing the billboard messages.