Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain Caucus founded with the primary objective of championing religious freedom for all: Thanedar

Washington, Oct 8 (PTI) The Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain Caucus was recently founded with the primary objective of championing religious freedom for all, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has said.

Last week Thanedar had announced the formation of Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain Caucus with as many as 27 lawmakers from the House of Representatives joining it.

Following the formal launch of the Caucus from the US Capitol, a group of organisations representing these communities said that they were not consulted for this.

“We are surprised to hear of the formation of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain (HBSJ) Congressional Caucus without the consultation of mainstream organizations representing these faith communities, such as ours,” said a joint statement issued by Hindus for Human Rights, Sikh Coalition, Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Emgage and Indian American Muslim Council.

In response to the comments and concerns raised about the HBSJ Caucus, Thanedar on Saturday said the HBSJ Caucus was founded with the primary objective of championing religious freedom for all, specifically promoting understanding and peace for the dharmic religious communities.

“Our formation documents submitted to the United States Congress and our public mission statement stand as a testament to our positive and inclusive vision. We have not, and will not, condemn or speak against any religious group,” he said.

Thanedar said: "It's our aspiration that in the future, other caucuses will emerge, each representing and supporting the diverse religious communities in our nation, be it Christianity, Islam, or any other faith”.

Thandesar also expressed gratitude for the support from various organisations.

“We express deep gratitude for the myriad of support we've received from various organisations in our endeavours. However, it's paramount to clarify that this support does not necessarily indicate a complete alignment with their views or goals. Each collaboration is rooted in mutual respect and understanding, but it does not signify an endorsement of every viewpoint or objective of these organizations,” he said in a statement.

“In the spirit of transparency and to encourage healthy dialogue, our office remains open to discussions and feedback. We invite those interested in a deeper understanding of our positions or wishing to engage in a constructive conversation to connect with us through thanedar.house.gov," Thanedar said. PTI LKJ RUP RUP