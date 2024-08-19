Hindu haters go mad over Ram Temple float at NYC India Day Parade

New Delhi: The 42nd annual India Day Parade in New York City featured a float dedicated to the Ram Mandir, a Hindu temple, giving a burnol moment to a handful of Hindu haters and Muslim groups.

Despite the criticism, the parade proceeded with thousands of participants, including over 1,000 Ram Baktas, and was attended by celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manoj Tiwari.

The event, organised by the Federation of Indian Associations, also saw participation from the Indian Jewish community.

The inclusion of the Ram Mandir float was celebrated by many as a proud moment of cultural expression, while it was opposed by groups like the Indian American Muslim Council, who urged for its removal, labeling it as promoting anti-Muslim sentiment.

The annual parade passes through New York City's popular Madison Avenue and is attended by thousands of members of the Indian diaspora.

India’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and accomplishments are highlighted at the annual parade as the city’s Madison Avenue gets seeped in the colours of the Indian flag and Indian patriotic and popular songs waft through the celebratory atmosphere.