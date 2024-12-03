Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das’ advocate attacked in Bangladesh: ISKCON

New Delhi: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has reported a violent attack on Advocate Ramen Roy in Bangladesh.

Roy, who provided legal defence for Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, was severely assaulted, leaving him in critical condition and fighting for his life in a hospital, according to ISKCON's claims made on Monday.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

The ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) also held protest 'kirtans' at its Albert Road centre in Kolkata on Thursday and Friday, demanding the release of jailed Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The religious body expressed concern over the plight of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Das was arrested in a sedition case and was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.