BAPS Temple desecrated in Indiana's Greenwood; India calls act 'reprehensible'

New York: The signboard of a Hindu temple was defaced in the US city of Indiana, an incident described by the Indian consulate as "reprehensible".

The "hateful act" took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood City, the temple's official public affairs account said in an X post on Tuesday.

This was the fourth time in less than a year that a BAPS temple has been targeted, it said.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago took strong note of the act and called it "reprehensible".

"Desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana is reprehensible," it said in an X post, adding that it has raised the matter with the law enforcement authorities for "prompt action".

It added that the consul general also addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership, including the Mayor of Greenwood, "calling for unity & solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there."

The temple administration in its post also said that the act has "strengthened our community’s resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behaviour."

In March, the BAPS Hindu temple in California was desecrated by an unknown person in another such incident in the US.