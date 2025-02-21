HinduPACT urges FBI Director Kash Patel to address community concerns

New Delhi: HinduPACT, a prominent advocacy group representing the American Hindu community, issued a statement on Friday congratulating Kash Patel on his recent confirmation as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The organisation expressed optimism about Patel’s leadership, wishing him success in his mission to safeguard the United States, while invoking the philosophical guidance of the Bhagavad Gita.

In its statement, HinduPACT outlined its confidence in Patel’s ability to tackle significant challenges facing both the Hindu diaspora and the broader American public.

The group submitted a series of requests aimed at addressing pressing issues affecting the Hindu community, urging the new FBI Director to prioritise these matters during his tenure.

Call to investigate hate crimes against Hindu temples and Gandhi statues

HinduPACT highlighted a troubling increase in vandalism targeting Hindu temples and statues of Mahatma Gandhi across the United States. The organisation called for these incidents to be classified and investigated as hate crimes, emphasizing their threat to religious freedom and tolerance—core values of American society.

“These acts of vandalism are not just attacks on property; they strike at the heart of our ideals,” the statement read, pressing the FBI to treat such cases with urgency.

Combating illegal human trafficking

The group also urged the FBI to intensify efforts to dismantle illegal human trafficking networks, which it described as a driver of unauthorized immigration and a source of profound human suffering. HinduPACT underscored the need for robust action to protect vulnerable populations and curb the far-reaching consequences of these illicit operations.

Establishing dialogue with Hindu leaders

To foster better understanding and collaboration, HinduPACT requested that the FBI establish a formal channel for regular engagement with Hindu community leaders. The organisation pointed to rising concerns over Hinduphobia, including the misuse of the sacred Swastika symbol, unfounded narratives around caste discrimination, and the proliferation of anti-Hindu rhetoric online.

“Ongoing dialogue with the FBI is essential to educate and address these issues before they escalate into further violence or vandalism,” HinduPACT noted.

Recovering stolen Hindu and Buddhist artifacts

Another key priority outlined by HinduPACT is the repatriation of ancient Hindu and Buddhist artifacts stolen from countries such as India, Nepal, and Cambodia. The group called on the FBI’s Art Crime Team, under Patel’s direction, to bolster efforts to recover these sacred items, many of which are currently housed in Western museums and private collections.

A commitment to collaboration

HinduPACT concluded its statement by expressing its willingness to work closely with Director Patel and the FBI to advance these initiatives. The organisation reaffirmed its dedication to partnering with law enforcement to promote justice, civil liberties, and religious freedom for all Americans.

“We look forward to meaningful engagement on these critical concerns and stand ready to contribute to a safer, more inclusive nation,” the group stated.