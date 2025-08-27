Hindus in Nepal celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with prayers, feasts

Kathmandu, Aug 27 (PTI) Hindus across Nepal on Wednesday celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by offering prayers at temples dedicated to Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity.

The festival, observed on the fourth day of the Bhadra Shukla as per the lunar calendar, saw devotees thronging major temples including Kamaladi Ganesh, Ashok Binayak and Surya Binayak in Kathmandu, besides shrines in other cities.

Worshippers offered flowers, fruits and sweets to seek good luck, knowledge and prosperity.

Members of the Newar community in Kathmandu marked the occasion with a special feast consisting of beaten rice, boiled and fried eggs, dried fish, meat, and bara made of black lentils, beans, ginger and garlic. The offerings were first dedicated to Lord Ganesh and later distributed as prasad.

Devotees also sang religious songs and played traditional music to celebrate the festival.