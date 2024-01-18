Hindus in Nepal eagerly wait for consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Kathmandu, Jan 18 (PTI) Hindus in Nepal are enthusiastically waiting for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 as Nepalis, mainly from Madhesh province, plan to celebrate the occasion with huge fanfare.

Advertisment

The Janaki temple in Janakpur - believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram’s wife Janaki alias Seeta – is gearing up to join the celebrations with multiple cultural and religious festivities.

Lord Ram’s wife Seeta’s other name is Janaki, daughter of King Janak of Janakpur. It is 220 km south-east of the Nepal capital, and about 500-odd km east of Ayodhya in India and has been a symbol of the ancient bond shared by the two countries.

A cleanliness drive has been launched in the entire Janakpur Sub-metropolitan city on the occasion, locals said.

Advertisment

Houses and streets of Janakpur are being decorated with colourful lights, paper flags, banners and garlands, local authorities said.

Ganga Aarti, Ramkatha, as well as religious procession, are planned for the occasion, the authorities said.

“It is a moment of great pride and joy,” said Vijaya Jhunjhunwala, president of the Hotel Association of Nepal (HAN) in Madhes province.

Advertisment

“We all are enthusiastically waiting for the event,” he said.

Some three weeks ago, a religious procession carrying 3,000 Bhars -- plates made of bamboo -- began for Ayodhya from Janakpur for the grand occasion.

The plates were filled with gold and silver ornaments, traditional sweets, fruits and traditional dresses as gifts on the occasion of the inauguration of the temple, said Jhunjhunwala.

Advertisment

A procession of 21 people, mainly devotees of Ram, will leave for Ayodhya to participate in the 'Prana Pratistha' or installation of the idol.

Similarly, in Biratnagar Metropolitan City, situated 300 kilometres south-east of Kathmandu, recitation of religious songs, processions, lighting of traditional oil lamps, distribution of prasad and motor-cycle rally are planned on the day of Ram temple consecration.

“We are enthusiastically waiting for the grand occasion,” said Birendra Bista, the director of Neuro Baglamukhi Society.

Bista has asked people from all walks of life to participate in the celebrations scheduled for January 22.

Rituals are being performed in the run-up to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. A 'Kalash Pujan' was held on Wednesday. PTI SBP PY PY