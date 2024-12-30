Hindus, Sikhs in Silicon Valley observe Veer Sahibzade Balidani Diwas

Washington, Dec 30 (PTI) Members of the Sikh and Hindu communities in Silicon Valley came together to observe Veer Sahibzade Balidani Diwas, honouring the martyrdom of Sahibzade, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

The commemoration took place on December 26 at the Jain Centre of Greater Sacramento, California. It began with an Ardas (Sikh prayer), followed by stage performances and quizzes by children celebrating their shared cultural and religious heritage.

"These are meaningful opportunities for our communities to learn from each other. I look forward to continued collaboration fostering unity, faith, and fellowship," said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen.

Dr Bhavin Parikh, Diversity & Inclusion Commissioner, City of Elk Grove, underlined that the event signifies the unity between Hindus and Sikhs, "a bond forged through shared values of justice, resilience, and unshakable faith”.

This was the second such event after the successful hosting of the first Interfaith Unity event on November 24 at Gurudwara Sant Sagar in Sacramento.

Narinderpal Singh Hundal, general secretary of Gurudwara Sant Sagar, narrated the story and historical context of the Sahibzade’s martyrdom in great detail. He also announced plans to commemorate the 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur with a large-scale event in November 2025, according to a media release.

Guru Govind Singh's youngest sons Zorawar Singh (6) and Fateh Singh (9) were killed by Mughal forces in 18th century, while the elder ones -- Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh -- died fighting against them in battle at Chamkaur Sahib, aged 18 and 14 respectively. PTI LKJ SCY SCY