History and reality demand US-China friendship: Xi after Trump talks

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and the United States should see each other as “partners and friends,” calling cooperation the demand of history and of present realities. He made the remarks at his bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Busan on Thursday.

Xi acknowledged differences between the two countries and said friction was normal for leading economies. He added that both sides should keep the relationship on the right course despite “winds and waves,” and that China’s growth can align with America’s interests.

He said recent talks between the two economic teams had reached a “basic consensus” on key concerns, creating the ground for further dialogue. Xi told Trump he was ready to work on a solid foundation for ties and a better atmosphere for both economies.

Xi also praised Trump’s role in recent peace efforts, including the Gaza ceasefire and a joint declaration on peace along the Cambodia–Thailand border. He said China had encouraged talks on regional issues and could work with the US on global challenges.

Ahead of the meeting, US officials indicated Trump was unlikely to move forward with a proposed 100 per cent import tax on Chinese goods. Beijing, meanwhile, signalled readiness to relax curbs on rare earth exports and resume soybean purchases from the US.

At their arrival, Trump greeted Xi with a handshake and called him “a very tough negotiator,” framing the discussion around long-standing economic disputes.