Holi, Jewish festival of Purim celebrated in Israel

Jaffa Port (Israel), Mar 16 (PTI) Over 3,000 Israelis and Indians celebrated Holi and the Jewish festival of Purim on Sunday at Jaffa Port at an event organised by the Indian Mission here in association with the Tel Aviv municipality.

The 'India at Jaffa Port' event to celebrate the two festivals, which more or less fall on the same day every year, or at the most with a difference of a day or two, offered a vibrant display of Indian culture featuring dance, classical music, Indian dresses, henna, jewellery and Indian food, offering the gathering an authentic Indian experience.

The event drew thousands of Indian enthusiasts, including Israelis of Indian-origin and Indian students, from all over the country.

The Indian festival of Holi and the Jewish festival of Purim share many commonalities. “Both these festivals fall on the same day, because both India and Israel follow the lunar calendar,” Deputy Chief of Mission Rajiv Bodwade said.

“This is one of the many examples of cultural similarities that we share. This also gives rise to the unique and rich bond of friendship between the two countries,” Bodwade added.

“While the rest of the world is focussing on their cultural distinctiveness, India and Israel are happy to celebrate their similarities,” he emphasised.

India celebrated Holi on Friday.