Home Secretary Braverman orders review into impartiality within UK’s police

London, Sep 2 (PTI) UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Saturday ordered a review into activism and impartiality in the country’s police forces as she called on officers to focus on tackling crime rather than being involved in political matters.

Advertisment

The 43-year-old Indian-origin Cabinet minister has commissioned His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) to undertake a review of the extent to which involvement in political activities may be impacting the effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy of operational policing in England and Wales, by influencing policing policy, priorities and practice.

The UK Home Office said the country’s policing model expects that the police should, at all times, adopt a position of political neutrality.

“The British people expect their police to focus on cutting crime and protecting communities – political activism does not keep people safe, solve crimes or support victims, but can damage public confidence,” said Braverman.

Advertisment

“The review I’ve commissioned will explore whether the police getting involved in politically contentious matters is having a detrimental impact on policing. I will leave no stone unturned in ensuring policing acts for the benefit of the British public,” she said.

In a letter to police chiefs, the minister praised forces for their hard work and dedication, noting the extraordinary levels of bravery and commitment officers up and down the country show.

However, she highlighted cases where she believed public confidence had been damaged by police engaging in contentious issues.

Advertisment

This includes policing gender-critical views on social media, conduct at political marches and officers taking the knee during the Black Lives Matter protests.

The Home Office said the report on impartiality is expected to be published by the end of March 2024 as part of Braverman’s drive to see more “common sense policing” that will see police spending their time wisely and getting the basics right.

“The review is part of a series of measures announced by the Home Secretary to ensure the police are acting on the British people’s priorities, by giving them the resources they need and freeing up officers’ time.

"This includes reforming Home Office Counting Rules for crime to reduce back-office paperwork, rolling out nationally Right Care, Right Person so police are not attending as many mental health callouts and recruiting 20,000 additional police officers through the Police Uplift Programme, meaning England and Wales now has record numbers of officers,” the Home Office added. PTI AK MRJ MRJ