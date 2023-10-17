Horrific terrorist organisation trying to portray humane, says IDF as Hamas releases hostage video

New Delhi: More than a week after terror attack on Israel, Hamas on Monday released a video of 21-year-old Israeli hostage.

Mia Shem from Shoham, Israel, was kidnapped by Hamas last week.

Hamas releases first video of an Israeli hostage, Mia Shem from Shoham



Horrific terrorist organisation trying to portray humane, says Israel Defense Forces#Hamas #Israel #IsraelHamasWar #HamasAttacks pic.twitter.com/D9ss78K7ZS — NewsDrum (@thenewsdrum) October 17, 2023

In the video, Mia is heard saying: “Hi, I'm Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I'm in Gaza. I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot; I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my hand at the hospital [in Gaza] for 3 hours. They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please.”

Reacting to this video, Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X, “Last week, Mia was abducted by Hamas.

“IDF officials have since informed Mia’s family and are in continuous contact with them.

“In the video published by Hamas, they try to portray themselves as humane. However, they are a horrific terrorist organisation responsible for the murder and abduction of babies, children, men, women and the elderly.

“At this time, we are deploying all intelligence and operational measures for the return of all hostages—including Mia.”