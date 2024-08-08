Hospital ward building built with India's grant assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 8 (PTI) A hospital ward building, built with the grant assistance of the Indian government, was inaugurated in Nepal's Kavrepalanchowk district, officials here said on Thursday.

The inauguration of Dhulikhel Hospital's ward building was done by Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary at the Embassy of India here. The ceremony was also attended by the Mayor of Dhulikhel Municipality and other government officials.

The construction of the building was funded through the Nepal-India Development Cooperation, according to a press release from the Embassy of India.

The new ward building is expected to enhance healthcare services by providing quality infrastructure and an improved environment for patients in Nepal, the statement said.