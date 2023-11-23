Hostage release by Hamas delayed until Friday: Israeli official

New Delhi: Tzachi Hanegbi, the head of Israel's National Security Council, declared that the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza will not take place before Friday.

Advertisment

Hanegbi conveyed that negotiations for the hostages' release are ongoing, with constant advancements, according to a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The development follows an announcement of a deal between Israel and Hamas to exchange 50 Israeli hostages for a four-day cessation of hostilities. Additionally, the agreement involves the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails and an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

While a pause in the conflict was expected to commence on Thursday morning, it has faced delays. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen initially anticipated the reception of the first hostages on Thursday. Under the planned agreement, 50 Israeli hostages taken by Hamas will be released, and 150 Palestinian women and teenagers held in Israeli jails will be freed.

Advertisment

Hamas declared a four-day pause, scheduled to start at 10 am on Thursday, aligning with the anticipated commencement of the hostage release. Moussa Abu Marzouk, the deputy head of Hamas's political bureau, informed al-Jazeera that the pause is expected to coincide with the initiation of the hostage release.

Reports suggest conflicting reasons for the setback, with some claiming that Hamas has not ratified the ceasefire agreement. Others indicate that Hamas has not provided Israel with a list of hostages slated for release on the first day, Issues related to logistics and the sequence of events are also mentioned as potential causes.

Despite these relatively minor obstacles, concerns are growing among the families of the hostages. Under the agreement, Hamas is set to release 50 Israeli hostages, while Israel will free 150 Palestinian women and teenagers held in its jails.

Families emphasize the urgency of the situation, asserting that every captive "needs to come home," and stressing that each passing hour is "critical." There is a possibility of an additional release of up to 150 Palestinians and 50 more hostages from Gaza following the initial four-day pause.