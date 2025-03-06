House Republicans moves swiftly to punish Al Green for disrupting Trump speech

Houston, Mar 6 (PTI) A heated night on Capitol Hill has triggered a rare disciplinary move against Texas Democrat Al Green after the Congressman was removed from the House chamber for disrupting President Donald Trump during his address to Congress.

Republican Representative Daniel Newhouse on Wednesday formally introduced a censure resolution against Green, who was removed by the House Sergeant at Arms after standing up and shouting during the opening minutes of Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday.

Speaking on the House floor, Newhouse, a Washington state Republican, said he was seeking punishment against Green — a formal condemnation once considered rare in the House chamber — for his “numerous interruptions” of the president’s speech.

The clash erupted on Tuesday night when Trump declared his 2024 election victory a “mandate”.

Green shot up from his seat, shouting: “You have no mandate!” Wielding his cane, Green defied warnings from House Speaker Mike Johnson, prompting the Sergeant at Arms to remove him — a rare sight in congressional history.

On Wednesday, Republicans introduced the censure motion, slamming Green’s outburst as “disgraceful”. But Democrats are pushing back, calling the move hypocritical, pointing to past outbursts by Republican members that went unpunished.

Green remained unapologetic.

“My actions were intentional. I will accept the consequences,” he said on the House floor.

The vote was delayed following the sudden death of Representative Sylvester Turner, adding a somber twist to an already tense week.

Lawmakers will reconvene at 9 am Thursday — a decision that could put Green's name in the history books as one of the few House members ever formally censured.