House Resolution to declare August 15 as national day of Celebration of world's two largest democracies introduced

Washington: Led by Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar, a group of US lawmakers have introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to declare India’s Independence Day as a National Day of Celebration of the World’s Two Largest Democracies.

The resolution expresses the belief that the strong partnership between the United States and India, rooted in shared democratic values, will continue to advance global democracy and foster peace, stability, and prosperity for all nations.

Introduced byThanedar and co-sponsored by Congressman Buddy Carter and Brad Sharman, the resolution seeks to declare August 15, India’s Independence Day as the National Day of Celebration of the World's Two Largest Democracies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Official State Visit to the United States on June 22, anchored the United States and India in a new level of trust and mutual understanding based on common interests and shared commitments to freedom, democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, and respect for human rights, it says.

Americans with Indian heritage enhance public life in the United States as government officials, military personnel, and law enforcement officers who diligently uphold the principles of the US Constitution and contribute to the enriching diversity of the Nation, the resolution says.

It is proper and desirable to celebrate with the Indian people, and to reaffirm the democratic principles on which the two nations were born, it said.