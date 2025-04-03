Houses of two leaders belonging to Hasina’s Awami League vandalised

Dhaka/New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The houses of two leaders belonging to ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League vandalised, a media report said on Thursday.

The Daily Star newspaper said the houses belonging to former Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and former MP for Moulvibazar-2 (Kulaura) Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel were attacked and vandalised on Wednesday by a group of students and members of the public.

The attack on Nadel’s residence caused minor damage, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sylhet Airport Police Station Syed Anisur Rahman said.

The paper quoting locals said a group of people took out a procession and arrived at Nadel’s residence in the Housing Estate area after sunset. They stormed the house, damaging CCTV cameras and a laptop.

Meanwhile, around 7:30 pm, another attack took place at Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury’s house in the Pathantula area, where attackers vandalised furniture and other household items.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh interim government’s Information Advisor Mahfuj Alam claimed that more than one lakh members of the Awami League have fled to India.

Alam made the remark during an Eid gathering in Dhaka attended by families of individuals allegedly disappeared or killed during Hasina’s tenure, Bangladeshi news portal bdnews24.com said.

Hasina’s 16-year-long Awami League regime was toppled on August 5 last year in a student-led violent mass uprising. Since then, 77-year-old Hasina has been living in India after secretly leaving Bangladesh.

She has been facing over 100 cases, including that of mass murder and corruption, since her ouster.

Most of her party leaders and ministers in her government were arrested or fled abroad to evade trial on charges like crimes against humanity or mass murders. PTI GSP GSP