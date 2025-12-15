Houston hosts Diwali celebration

Hoston: A special event celebrating the inclusion of Diwali in UNESCO's cultural heritage list was held at the Indian mission here.

The event, organised last week, featured a ceremonial lamp-lighting, cultural performances and a light show, with participation from members of the Indian diaspora and elected officials.

The Consulate General of India in Houston, in collaboration with BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir and other Indo-American diaspora organisations, hosted the celebration to mark Diwali's inscription on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General D C Manjunath highlighted the global significance of the recognition and Diwali’s universal message of light, harmony and goodwill.

“This global recognition is a moment of pride for the Indian diaspora and friends of India worldwide. We are grateful to the community for coming together to celebrate this auspicious occasion,” he said.

To mark the cultural recognition, the Indian Consulate General in Atlanta was also illuminated with diyas.

UNESCO on December 10 inscribed Diwali (Deepavali) on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2025, recognising it as a living cultural tradition practiced by millions across India and the global diaspora.

The festival, celebrated over multiple days, is rooted in community participation, shared rituals and intergenerational transmission of values symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

A total of 67 nominations submitted by nearly 80 countries, including India, were examined during the week-long session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held at Delhi's iconic Red Fort.

Indian diplomatic missions worldwide, including those in Lebanon and Chile, also marked the occasion through cultural events.