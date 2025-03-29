Houston University defends its Hinduism course amid charge of misrepresenting religion

Houston, Mar 29 (PTI) An Indian-American has accused that a course on Hindu religion offered by the University of Houston distorts Hinduism and promotes “Hinduphobia", prompting the varsity to defend the course's integrity and emphasise its scholarly approach to studying the religion.

Vasant Bhatt, a political science major at the university, filed a formal complaint with the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, alleging that the "Lived Hindu Religion" course misrepresents Hinduism as a political tool used by Hindu nationalists.

In response to a student's allegation, the University of Houston said terms like "Hindutva" and "fundamentalism" were used analytically and not to criticise the religion itself.

Bhatt, a political science major at the university, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the response and accused the religious studies department of deflecting from the core issue.

The course, taught by Professor Aaron Michael Ullrey, explores the historical, social, and political aspects of Hinduism, examining the diverse ways in which the religion is practised and understood, the university said.

Bhatt had raised concerns about Professor Ullrey’s portrayal of Hinduism.

In a statement to PTI, Shawn Lindsey, the Senior Associate Vice President/Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications at the University of Houston, reaffirmed the university's commitment to academic freedom and defended the course's integrity, emphasising its scholarly approach to studying religion.

The university clarified that the issues raised by Bhatt were thoroughly reviewed by the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and the Director of Religious Studies, who discussed the matter with Professor Ullrey.

The university said that the course is an academic exploration of Hinduism, using scholarly frameworks to analyse its historical development and political context.

Terms like "fundamentalism" and "Hindutva" are used analytically, not to criticise the religion itself, it said.

The University of Houston said that the course is designed to foster critical thinking and engage students with the complexities of religious studies.

"The purpose of the course is to help students understand how religions, including Hinduism, evolve and interact with political, social, and historical forces," it said.

"Academic freedom allows faculty to explore complex issues and we remain committed to offering courses that encourage thoughtful, balanced discussions," the university added.

Professor Ullrey also strongly defended the course content, saying that it does not aim to present Hinduism as a singular, static tradition but rather as a complex and evolving set of beliefs and practices.

"I never declared anything to be the essence of Hinduism," Ullrey stated.

"The course focuses on Hinduism’s historical, social, and political contexts, highlighting its diversity and evolution." He added that the video excerpt circulating in the media, which allegedly misrepresented his statements, was taken out of context.

Political Hinduism is presented as one of many perspectives, not as the central or defining feature of the tradition, the professor added.

Political Hinduism is presented as one of many perspectives, not as the central or defining feature of the tradition, the professor added.

About Bhatt's concerns about his characterisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Professor Ullrey clarified that terming Modi a "Hindu fundamentalist" was an academic term used to describe a political movement and not a personal attack.