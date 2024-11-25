How educational board games can make learning genetics fun

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 25 (360info) Serious gaming meets GeneBlocks — a board game that makes complex science fun and boosts students' understanding of genetic principles.

Advertisment

Imagine learning complex genetic concepts through a fun, interactive board game.

In recent years, gamification has emerged as a powerful technique to enhance learning and motivation.

Gamification, the practice of incorporating game-like elements into non-game contexts, has roots dating back to the 1800s with reward programmes. While the term "gamification" was coined in 2003, its application in education and training gained significant traction around 2010, alongside terms like "educational games," "serious games," and "game-based learning".

Advertisment

Malaysian researchers recently developed GeneBlocks, a board game designed to make learning genetic principles accessible and engaging for undergraduate and high school students.

The game aims to transform complex genetic concepts into tangible, interactive experiences that students can easily grasp and remember.

Gaming gets serious Unlike traditional methods, GeneBlocks taps into the excitement and immersion of gameplay to help students tackle challenging topics like DNA replication, genetic inheritance and gene expression in a way that is both memorable and fun.

Advertisment

By incorporating game-like elements such as competition, rewards and problem-solving, educators can create engaging learning experiences.

GeneBlocks is part of a broader trend known as 'serious gaming', where gaming elements — such as strategy, teamwork and feedback — are purposefully designed to drive learning outcomes.

Unlike purely entertainment-focused games, serious games prioritise educational objectives while maintaining engaging gameplay elements.

Advertisment

This approach has gained significant traction across various sectors — from military training to healthcare education — demonstrating its versatility and effectiveness.

The success of serious gaming lies in its ability to incorporate fundamental gaming elements that drive motivation and engagement.

Features such as scoreboards, achievement systems and incentive structures tap into our natural competitive instincts and desire for recognition.

Advertisment

These elements create an environment that promotes what educators call "deep learning" — a level of understanding that goes beyond memorising to achieve genuine understanding and knowledge that can be applied in their future studies.

Making genetics more accessible Genetics is a foundational topic in biology, yet it poses significant challenges for many students.

The subject is laden with abstract concepts, complex terminology and intricate processes like DNA replication, genetic inheritance patterns and gene expression.

Advertisment

Traditional teaching methods — lectures, textbooks, and static diagrams — often fail to convey the dynamic and interactive nature of genetic processes, leaving students feeling overwhelmed and disengaged.

While genetics literacy is crucial for informed decision-making in fields from healthcare to environmental policy, traditional methods often fail to make these concepts engaging or accessible.

GeneBlocks uses a combination of strategy and chance elements to simulate genetic inheritance patterns.

Advertisment

Players take on the roles of geneticists tasked with solving real-world genetic scenarios.

They gather cards representing different gene variations, use them to predict physical traits and solve problems caused by genetic changes and environmental influences.

The game includes three key educational strategies: Collaborative learning: Players work in teams, which fosters communication and teamwork. This encourages students to discuss strategies and learn from one another.

Problem-solving: Players face genetic puzzles that require critical thinking and the application of genetic principles. They must analyse information, predict outcomes and make decisions that influence the game's progression.

Immediate feedback: Solution cards provide instant feedback, reinforcing correct understanding or correcting misconceptions, which is crucial for effective learning.

To assess GeneBlocks' impact, formal evaluations were conducted which showed a significant improvement in students' understanding of genetic concepts.

Many students expressed that the game helped them visualise and understand concepts they had struggled with before.

As one student noted: "Finally, I can see how genetic inheritance actually works!" GeneBlocks' success aligns with other successful implementations of serious gaming in education.

For instance, a modified Mario Brothers game was adapted to help children manage their type 1 diabetes.

The game incorporates diabetes management tasks into gameplay, teaching children about blood sugar levels, insulin administration and the importance of diet and exercise in a fun and relatable way.

Similarly, environmental education games like eVision have successfully raised awareness about ecological challenges.

The positive reception of GeneBlocks suggests promising directions for the future of educational gaming, particularly in the sciences.

Education that resonates As educators continue to seek methods that resonate with today's students, serious gaming offers a compelling solution.

The key to success lies not in advanced technology or complex platforms but in thoughtful design that prioritises educational objectives while maintaining engaging gameplay.

There is immense potential to expand this approach to other challenging subjects or skills, such as communication skills and teamwork.

By leveraging the principles of serious gaming, educators can create immersive learning experiences that not only educate but also inspire students to explore and understand complex topics.

By integrating GeneBlocks and similar tools into curriculums, educators are not just teaching — they are transforming education into a dynamic, student-centred experience that makes learning deeply engaging and accessible. (360info.org) GSP