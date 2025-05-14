How optical fibres are transforming cancer care

Limerick (Ireland), May 14 (The Conversation) In rural areas, the arrival of high-speed internet is often a game-changer. Homes are more connected, businesses have new opportunities and telehealth becomes more accessible.

At the heart of this transformation is a tiny but mighty piece of technology: the optical fibre. Known for transmitting data at incredible speeds, these hair-thin strands of glass or plastic have become symbols of modern digital life. But what many don’t realise is that the same fibres helping us stream movies and connect with loved ones are also quietly transforming cancer care.

Optical fibres are being repurposed in the medical world in fascinating ways. One particularly exciting application lies in radiation therapy, the treatment of cancer using targeted radiation to destroy cancerous cells. Because precision is vital in these treatments, optical fibres provide a powerful way to monitor, in real time, the exact amount of radiation reaching the tumour and surrounding organs.

Traditionally, it has been difficult to measure radiation doses inside the body as the treatment is happening. Radiation therapy, particularly brachytherapy, where radioactive sources are placed inside or very near the tumour, is generally safe and effective.

But things can shift. The tumour or surrounding organs like the bladder, bowel, or urethra can move slightly during treatment. Even a small change in position can result in radiation hitting healthy tissue instead of the tumour, leading to side effects such as urinary and bowel problems, erectile dysfunction, or fertility issues.

This is where optical fibres come in. I’m part of a research team at the University of Limerick that has developed special fibre optic sensors capable of being inserted into the body to measure radiation levels in real time. These fibres are tipped with a special material that lights up when exposed to radiation.

The light then travels through the fibre to an external detector, providing instant feedback on the radiation dose being delivered inside the body. This allows doctors to adjust the treatment on the fly, delivering the maximum dose to the cancer while sparing healthy tissues.

Optical fibres are ideal for this role because they are biocompatible, non-toxic, flexible, and do not conduct electricity. They’re safe to use inside the body and don’t interfere with other medical equipment. Their small size, comparable to a strand of hair, means they can be inserted with minimal discomfort to the patient.

This innovative technology is particularly valuable for treating pelvic cancers, such as prostate and cervical cancers, where nearby organs are at high risk of accidental radiation exposure. With real-time monitoring, side effects can be significantly reduced, improving the patient’s comfort, outcomes, and overall quality of life.

Not just sensors But this is only part of the story. Optical fibres are not just passive sensors, they can be active diagnostic tools too. Researchers in Italy have pioneered a technique called lab-on-fibre, which integrates various sensors at the tip of a fibre.

This essentially transforms a single optical fibre into a tiny, high-tech lab that can assess tissue properties, detect cancerous changes, and even help predict how a tumour will respond to treatment.

Lab-on-fibre technology has the potential to replace larger, more invasive diagnostic tools. Imagine being able to detect cancer or track treatment progress through a tiny sensor embedded in a needle, without the need for bulky machines or repeated invasive biopsies. That’s the future these technologies are making possible.

In addition to cancer care, optical fibres have been used in other areas of medicine too, from monitoring blood pressure and glucose levels to checking for signs of infection. The possibilities are growing rapidly as researchers continue to develop new fibre-based sensors and integrate them into clinical practice.

As we marvel at how high-speed broadband is connecting our world, it’s worth pausing to appreciate the dual role of this technology. While we stream our favourite shows or take Zoom calls from the countryside, optical fibres are also quietly saving lives, helping doctors deliver safer, smarter, and more personalised cancer treatments.

These tiny strands are doing far more than connecting us to the internet. They're helping connect us to a healthier future.