How planning could limit extreme weather disasters

Cairns, Feb 24 (360info) Better planning for extreme weather in a changing climate means learning from Australia’s past mistakes and taking a tougher line on managing development.

Australians would typically refer to floods, cyclones and bushfires as 'natural disasters' yet there is a strong argument it is poor planning – not just extreme weather – that makes these events disasters.

Better planning, often to overcome past mistakes, is the key to reducing the cost of extreme weather events.

Australians need to look no further than the past month to see the cost of these events, with Townsville hit by flooding and Western Australia’s Pilbara region dealing with Cyclone Zelia.

The same is true of bushfires across southern Australia, most recently in western Victoria and Tasmania.

Improved planning needs to be tied to a more rigid approach to applying policies that ensure development is appropriate in at-risk areas.

Without that change in approach, Australia will continue to gamble with risk even as that risk increases because of climate change.

The cost of that gamble is evident almost every year across northern and eastern Australia where riverine floods, tropical cyclones and other storms have caused billions of dollars in losses to industry, governments and individuals.

The total economic cost of the 2019 Black Summer fires was estimated at AUD 110 billion. More localised in extent, the December 2023 Cairns flood caused USD 1 billion in damages and USD 60 million in losses in holiday cancellations.

The 2019 Townsville flood caused AUD 1.24 billion in damage, with more than 30,000 insurance claims filed. Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017 saw 73,000 insurance claims filed for AUD 1.74 billion in damages.

In 2011, Tropical Cyclone Yasi led to AUD 1.4 billion in insurance damages and a total economic cost of AUD 3.5 billion.These massive damage bills and resulting claims lead to higher insurance premiums and, in some areas, a refusal by insurance companies to provide future cover.

The psychological toll on individuals and families as they are displaced from their homes and suburbs – often for 12 months or more – is probably the most insidious impact. In the worst cases, there is also the impact of the loss of human life.

The past mistakes So where are we going wrong and what can we do? Part of the problem lies in past mistakes. Many parts of Australia were settled naively and for reasons that ignored or were ignorant of natural perils.

Settlements occurred because of access to minerals, timber, seaports, rivers for transport and water supply. Some of these were washed away by large river floods in the 1800s.

But pioneering settlers had no idea how often events like floods might occur, so settlements continued to grow on flood-prone land.

Now, many cities sit in dangerous locations and residents continue to accept the risk.

Brisbane, which was hit by large floods in 1974 and 2011, is just one example. The 2011 floods were about a metre lower than in 1974, but twice as many properties were flooded.

Deciding how to cope will be challenging as populations grow and the frequency and intensity of these extreme events increases because of global warming.

Why we need to say 'must' Unlike the pioneer settlers, modern Australians are aware which areas are prone to natural disasters and have a reasonable idea of how frequently they are likely to occur. Local governments provide maps of land prone to floods, storm surges, landslides and bushfires.

State governments provide policies outlining how local governments should protect their citizens from these events.

But the key word here is ‘should’ and not ‘must’.

‘Must’ is rarely, if ever used because — as at least one state MP has been heard to say — the policies need to have ‘wiggle room’ to avoid making planning approval too difficult.

This, in effect, is how Australia gambles with risk.

Authorities need to properly control development in at-risk areas or be prepared to spend the money to ensure those areas are protected from floods and bushfires.

Most governments in Australia regard a 1-in-100 years event as the acceptable level of risk. More precisely, it is an event that has a 1 per cent chance of occurring in any given year. This is called an annual exceedance probability (AEP).

The risky gamble There has always been an assumption the magnitude of the 1 per cent AEP event remains constant over time — a condition known as stationarity — and planning proceeds accordingly.

But the stationarity assumption is flawed and rarely displayed in nature. Non-stationarity is the norm, global warming enhances it and planners rarely plan for it.

Recent research has shown the probability of the 1000mm-in-24 hours rain event that sparked the record 2023 Cairns flood will increase by nearly three times towards the end of the century.

This event had an AEP of about 1 per cent but by 2100 that will be 2.8 per cent, or 1-in-35 years.

This is non-stationarity. A property bought today considered to have immunity to the 1-in-100 years flood could be inundated in 20 or 30 years. And the insurance industry will not be keen to provide cover.

The disaster potential Another issue with determining risk is making a realistic estimate of the potential magnitude of a ‘disaster’.

It requires about 1000 years of records to determine the potential magnitude of a 1-in-100-year event. At best, Australia only has records going back to the mid-1800s and most date to the early 1900s. Shorter records lead to less-reliable estimates.

Examining palaeo — or prehistoric — records, such as sediments deposited high in the landscape during exceptional floods or storm surges is one way to overcome the deficiency in records.

Such records are relatively abundant and extend back many hundreds to thousands of years and can provide more robust probabilities. They are usually identified and interpreted by earth scientists, although in Australia engineers dominate the sector.

This analysis allows people and their assets to be protected. It is an approach widely adopted in regions such as the US and Europe, but the techniques are not included in Australia.

Reducing risk might also involve providing immunity to less frequent, higher magnitude, events such as the 1-in-200 or 500 years events. Immunity could come from more resilient housing, flood protection or more preferably not building in these flood prone areas.

This has economic ramifications. Such decisions really depend on how much value is placed on reducing the exposure of citizens versus so-called economic gains.

Climate change will test Australia as the intensity of rainfall increases and floods increase in size. Tropical cyclones will increase in intensity and storm surges will be larger.

Southern Australia is already experiencing the regular impact of extreme bushfires.

The insurance industry is likely to prompt the line in the sand, when premiums become unaffordable and large parts of cities and regional centres are no longer insurable.

Even without a concerted effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it is possible to adapt to more extreme events by deciding to reduce the number of people and assets exposed to them.

But it will take economic and political will that, so far, has been lacking. (360info.org) PY PY