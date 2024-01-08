Huge car rally planned in California to celebrate Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya

New York, Jan 8 (PTI) The Indian-American diaspora is gearing up to commemorate the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, with plans to hold car rallies in the US to celebrate the occasion. The group ‘California Indians’ is organising a special car rally on January 20 to celebrate “Bhagwan Shri Ram Ji’s homecoming”. The organisers said that more than 400 cars will join the rally that is expected to go from South Bay to the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

The organisers said in a press release that “Indians of Northern California are coming together to celebrate the biggest and proudest event in the modern history of India.” Local temples and diaspora organisations across the US are planning to hold special celebrations in the days leading up to January 22, when the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated.

Car rallies have been held in Washington, Chicago and other US cities over the past several weeks.

Community leaders including Rohit Sharma, Mani Keeran, Param Desai, Daipayan Deb, Deepak Bajaj and Bimal Bhagwat are planning the California rally, the organisers said.

"We cannot go to Ayodhya but Ram ji is in our hearts and this is our contribution and devotion to his homecoming,” the organisers said. PTI YAS ZH ZH